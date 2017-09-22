Students Chant 'Get Out' During James Comey's Speech at Howard University
Dozens of students interrupted a speech made by former FBI director James Comey at the 150th opening convocation of Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Dozens of students interrupted a speech made by former FBI director James Comey at the 150th opening convocation of Howard University in Washington, D.C.
teacherspet1976: Trump supports I ask you to please answer this question in the comments.... I realize that as a Trump supporter you believe that Trump is innocent of any and all accusations made against him. However, if in say 6 months, the evidence is finally released and shows that Donald Trump is indeed guilty of collusion, or any crime and is impeached or prosecuted....how will you feel? What will you do/say?
72