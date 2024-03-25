Students at BHS are building a fully autonomous vehicle

BRIGHTON — Brighton High School students will get access to some of the latest advancements in autonomous vehicles through a program that could impact as many as 40 students.

The high school is working with PIX Moving to procure an autonomous vehicle that its students can build this spring. The district, with STEAM Consultant Jim Darga, received a chassis from PIX that will be made into a vehicle similar to the “ROBOBUS” used last year.

In working on the project, students will assemble a computer system and sensors and complete the body from the skateboard chassis. Darga anticipates the vehicle will be assembled by early May.

Darga, who worked as an engineer for Ford Motor Company before becoming an educator, is semi-retired. He previously spent five years as an assistant principal at Brighton High School and 22 years as principal at Pinckney High School.

“This program is a great chance for students to work in an (autonomous vehicle) area that is really growing,” Darga said. “We’re in the process of building the vehicle now, which is part of a really education-friendly process."

PIX U.S. Director of Business and Project Development Dave Walmroth said his company is trying to engage with students across Michigan to help educate them on mobility technology. He said many people think of vehicles when they hear the word “autonomous,” but it can also refer to non-traditional mobility solutions, like a mobile vending machine.

“Autonomous can relate to human interactions, movement of goods and (getting) robots to compete a task,” Walmroth said. “We want to work with students and help them understand what (this industry) will be moving forward.”

Darga has worked with Brighton High School on autonomous instruction since August 2021. Carnegie Mellon provided the school with an original chassis that year, which students were able to build around. Brighton was later given a mostly completed ROBOBUS from PIX — but this year’s chassis build will give students significant insight into the autonomous process, Darga said.

Once this year’s vehicle is built, Darga anticipates students will take it on the road to community and school district events.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Students at BHS are building a fully autonomous vehicle