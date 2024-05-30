Students awarded checks for schools in coloring contest presented by 11 Cares partner

A local fourth grade student received a special surprise on Thursday, when she was awarded a $2,500 check for her elementary school.

Lillian Hemwall, 10, was the grand prize winner of the “How To Be A Hero” coloring contest presented by Edgar Snyder & Associates and The Heyward House.

Lillian received the check before an assembly of her peers at Osborne Elementary in the Quaker Valley School District.

“The goal of the contest was for kids to give back in the community, and become heroes, much like Edgar Snyder tries to give back to the community, so we tried to energize the kids to draw something that would show how they would give back,” said Rob Fisher, Partner and Owner at Edgar Snyder & Associates.

Lillian’s drawing depicted two individuals on a bench, with the one checking in on the other.

“Some people are normally lonely at recess and we have a buddy bench,” she explained. “And so, [in the drawing] there’s a person that’s sad, because they don’t have anyone to play with so this other person comes over and is like ‘do you want to talk about why you’re upset?’”

Lillian’s parents were there in support, saying the drawing is reflective of their daughter’s caring demeanor.

“She’s always got a big open heart, very empathetic about her friends,” said her dad, Russell Hemwall.

Lillian said she felt overwhelmed, happy and excited to be the big winner.

Her drawing was chosen among about 2,200 submissions from kids across Western and Central Pennsylvania.

Five runners up also received donations of $1,000 for their individual schools.

“It feels absolutely tremendous to give back to local schools,” said Christine Zaremski-Young, Partner with the firm.

Lillian and the runners up also have their artwork displayed on billboards near their schools, along with a photo of Cam.

School leaders stated that Lillian will be instrumental in deciding how her awarded funds are spent. Her classmates were asked for ideas, and hands shot into the air, with kids offering a wide range of options from class pets to filtered water.

The contest is held annually and will start up again in the fall.

