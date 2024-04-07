Students from around the region cross New River Gorge Bridge

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — The New River Gorge Bridge is a steel arch bridge that spans 3,030ft.

The various students who entered the competition weren’t asked to build anything quite this big, but they all got the chance to walk underneath this marvel of civil engineering.

Fire destroys historic barn in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Their families were more than welcome to come as well! Hussein Elkhansa, Chief Technology Officer with the DOT, said he loves going out under the bridge.

“I am excited about it, I’ve done it before. Every time, I think, every time I do it, I get more excited about it because there is a lot of good feeling, you know? You feel like, you know, you are on a horse and the wind is hitting you in the face,” said Elkhansa.

End of school crunch time has arrived

Engineering careers take work and experience. Finding students interested in this type of work is made easier by the contest. Elkhansa said this this contest is a great way to do some metaphorical bridge-building as well.

“If you are, you know, a graduate from high school and you want a job at DOT, we have the summer job for them. This is how we’re building the bridge between DOT and the student, to go through their career,” said Elkhansa.

The oldest river in North America flows through West Virginia

Elkhansa also said that the students of West Virginia went above and beyond during this contest.

“I was very proud of the new kids coming through and their new design and their new method. That will tell us that in West Virginia we have a lot of smart kids!” said Elkhansa.

For now, we wait to see who comes out ‘on top’ of this bridge building brigade.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.