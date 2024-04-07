Students across Wisconsin traveled to Green Bay for the Wisconsin Destination Imagination Affiliate Tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Students gathered at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus Saturday for the Wisconsin Destination Imagination Affiliate Tournament (WIDI).

Students ages 5 to 18 participate in the Destination Imagination Challenge Experience

which includes six competitive Team Challenges that are rooted in STEAM (science,

technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) concepts.

“We all came together with our team and brainstormed ideas to think ‘How could we make this funny,’ so that people will be interested,” explained Little Chute Area School District student, Ronald Gomm.

There are Team Challenges and there are Instant Challenges, and the solutions the students come up with are assessed by trained volunteer Appraisers.

Scores for these components determine which teams advance to the next level of the tournament and the students never know which challenges they will be faced with.

“It’s different every year which I like about it,” said Gomm. “We get to just come together and brainstorm more ideas for different community service projects.”

From thinking critically to performing confidently, and growing creatively, students can transform and take away skills that will benefit them in the future.

“Destination Imagination (DI) is a global educational nonprofit dedicated to inspiring the

next generation of innovators, leaders, and creative problem solvers,” said Mary Bykowski, the Affiliate Director for WIDI.

As a DI alum and now an organizer, Mikaela Becker knows first-hand the long-lasting impact the tournament and its challenges have on students.

“It’s a really great opportunity for kids to really learn skills that they will use in the future and I use something I learned at DI every day at work,” explained Mikaela Becker, the Wisconsin Destination Imagination Tournament Director. “It’s just an opportunity from a young age to learn how to be part of a team, go through that process, and learn how to diplomatically work problems out together so you all come to a solution that you’re happy with.”

Becker explains that anyone can participate and everyone is encouraged to take part in the event because it can help you grow as a student and as an individual.

Teams that advance past Affiliate Tournaments will be invited to compete at Global

Finals, the international tournament, in Kansas City, Missouri, in May, and you can visit their website to learn more.

