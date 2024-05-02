Students at 3 Arlington ISD schools shelter as police search for possible armed suspect

Three Arlington schools were ordered to shelter in place Thursday as police were responding to a domestic violence incident in a nearby neighborhood, according to authorities and the Arlington Independent School District.

At around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Elmwood Drive to investigate a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, officers learned that a suspect involved in the incident ran from the apartment complex and may have been armed, according to police.

Due to the proximity to the area where officers were searching for the suspect, police placed Adams Elementary, Atherton Elementary and Sam Houston High School on shelter as a precaution, police said.

The shelters at Sam Houston High and Atherton Elementary have been lifted.

Arlington ISD is conducting a controlled release of students from Adams Elementary on Thursday afternoon. Students will be released in small groups to their parents, according to the district.

Students who walk home are being held at the school until their parents can pick them up as Arlington police continue to work near the elementary school, the district said.

