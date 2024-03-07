Student at York Academy brandished an Airsoft gun on a school van: police

A student at the York Academy Regional Charter School brandished what was described as "a look alike weapon" on a school van Tuesday afternoon, the school informed parents via a note sent out Wednesday afternoon.

"The authorities were contacted and this item was confiscated immediately," the note read. "Please know that allegations and issues such as this are taken very seriously by the school. We are working with local authorities to address this matter completely and thoroughly to continue ensuring the safety of our students and greater community."

Springettsbury Township Police reported that the weapon involved was an Airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets. It is capable of causing bruises if fired at close range.

This Airsoft gun was confiscated after a student from York Academy Regional Charter School brought it onto a school van. A fellow student took the photo before Springettsbury Township police confiscated the toy gun.

Joann Rodriguez, a former special education assistant at the academy whose son and daughter ride the van from their Springettsbury Township home to the school, said the boy, a fourth-grader, pointed the gun at her daughter and a first-grader who was seated next to her. Her daughter yelled, "He has a gun," Rodriguez said, and the van driver pulled over, called for assistance and took the weapon from the boy.

Her son, who was seated in the back of the bus, took a photo of the gun before police confiscated it.

The school said it was unable to discuss the matter "at this time."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Springettsbury Police investigate student who had Airsoft gun on van