Student winners, parents honored at NAACP Black History Essay Contest in Oak Ridge

“Moving into this year, it has been made evident by many political leaders that they don’t care about our opinions, and often don’t care about our rights as U.S. citizens,” wrote Dar’Nell Price, Oak Ridge High School student and this year’s winner of the NAACP Black History Essay Contest.

He added: “Elections give power, the power to make decisions concerning our everyday life, to someone else, someone who you may not always agree with. Why not have a say on who gets this power?”

Dar'Nell Price, first place high school winner in the NAACP Black History Essay Contest in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. 2024

An audience of parents, community leaders, educators, and NAACP members attended the program May 21 at the Scarboro Community Center. They listened as Price said: “According to pewresearch.org, about one-third of American citizens who are eligible for voting simply decide not to. That’s about 54 million out of 161 million (give or take a few millions) registered voters who just decide not to use their voice.”

Middle school winner Dionna Harper read her essay, which presented a history of sacrifice that won African Americans the right to vote. Harper is from Robertsville Middle School.

Dionna Harper, first place middle school winner in the NAACP Black History Essay Contest in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. 2024

Referring to the tortuous history of minorities, including women, fighting to gain the right to vote, Annette Flynn, president of the Oak Ridge-Anderson County Branch of the NAACP, said in her closing remarks: “We drink from wells we didn't dig. And when it comes to voting rights, the wells from which we drink were dug with the literal blood of those who dug them for our benefit.

“The students did an outstanding job and shared the critical importance of voting,” Flynn said later. “Thanks to the parents, too, for taking the time to work with your children in their submissions. I encourage the community to continue to support us on future programs.”

Winners were selected based on their essays’ clear organization; excellent spelling, grammar and descriptive language; meaningful content; strong writing/analytical skills; inclusion of relevant details, and alignment with the requested word count.

Winning writers:

Dar’Nell Price, $150 check;

Amelia Hodge, $75;

Brennen Scott, $25.

From Robertsville Middle School:

Dionna Harper, first place;

Faith Harper, second place;

Keegan Toth, third place.

Each youth also received gift cards from Walmart. Other participants included Aary's White and Domonick Stevens. Each received checks and gift cards as well.

Education Chair Rose Weaver led the effort. Her committee members include Valeria Roberson, John Spratling, Angela Threat, and Ben Stephens.

The next events planned by this committee will be the annual Back-to-School fairs on July 20 and July 27 at the Scarboro Community Center.

The NAACP Committee on Education seeks to: 1) eliminate segregation and other discriminatory practices in public education; 2) study local educational conditions affecting minority groups; 3) investigate the public school system and school zoning; 4) familiarize itself with textbook material that is racially derogatory; 5) stimulate school attendance; 6) keep informed of school conditions and strive to correct abuses where found; 7) investigate the effects of standardized and high stakes testing practices; 8) promote effective teacher certification; 9) promote parental involvement in education; and 10) be a center of community education on issues affecting minority communities to ensure that every student is prepared for college, career, and life success.

For information on the local NAACP call 865-924-2987 or write to: P.O. Box 6165, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The general monthly meeting is always on the fourth Tuesday evening of the month and the public is always invited. Call for location; for it may change.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, conducting voter mobilization and monitoring equal opportunity in the public and private sectors.

Winners and their families at the NAACP 2024 Black History Month essay competition, Oak Ridge.

Aary’s White receiving his Supporter Award from Annette Flynn, Oak Ridge, June 2024.

Faith Harper receiving her award from Annette Flynn with Rose Weaver (right), June 2024.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Student winners, parents honored at NAACP Black History Essay Contest