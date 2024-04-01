Student of the Week nominees in Chittenden County show exemplary leadership, service

Extraordinary high school students across Chittenden County are being highlighted once again in the Free Press series, Student of the Week. Students featured this week were nominated by their school for their leadership, service and ability to thrive in the face of obstacles.

Here are the nominees for Student of the Week for the week of April 1, 2024:

Nigina Azizova - Burlington High School

Nigina Azizova is a sixteen-year-old Burlington High School junior. Moving to the U.S. a year ago, she hasn't let the language barrier slow her from achieving great things. Here's what BHS educators had to say about her:

"Nigina came to Vermont from Tajikistan one year ago. She speaks Russian and Tajik and in just one year, she has quickly learned English and accelerated academically. She is consistently eager to learn more and do well. She earned high honors in the first semester and has a cumulative 4.2 GPA. She is an asset to every class she is in and a pleasure to know and teach. Nigina is also an active participant in the theater program, shining in this year's rendition of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief."

Moorea Lambert - Rice Memorial High School

Moorea Lambert is a senior at Rice Memorial High School. The eighteen-year-old from Colchester launched a school-wide food-drive, taking on all the necessary roles and tasks to make it happen. Here's what her school had to say about her:

"Moorea Lambert, Senior at Rice Memorial High School, stands out for her commitment to community service. Moorea organized a school-wide food drive to support Feeding Chittenden. She applied for a grant, shopped & sourced all the ingredients, organized a lunch-making assembly line, and rallied student support to help with her efforts. Together, students prepared over 425 bag lunches. Through this effort, Moorea demonstrated herself to be a true leader in our community. When asked what motivated her, she said, 'I wanted to create an opportunity for active service. Donating items is a crucial step, but the process of actually assembling the meals generates more direct engagement. It's a small step, but I hope that it becomes a larger school tradition!' Moorea excels academically, choreographed and performed in our Spring drama, and serves as Student Council President."

Eli Shirk - Colchester High School

Colchester High School senior Eli Shirk has excelled in an abundance of areas, taking on leadership roles and advocating for equity and representation. Here's what administrators had to say about the eighteen-year-old:

"Eli Shirk is a student leader involved in academics, athletics, debate, music, Social Justice Alliance, Gay Straight Alliance, and Student Council. He has served as a youth facilitator, planned and led workshops for faculty, staff, and administration, and worked to promote representation, inclusion, and equality in our school and community."

