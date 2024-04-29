Student of the Week names new nominees for April 29 round

It's time to welcome our newest round of nominees for Student of the Week as we head into a new week.

Student of the Week is an initiative by the News-Leader to highlight the academic achievements of local area high school students. Local high school students who have shown outstanding academic achievement and shown their involvement in the community were nominated by leaders at school districts in the area.

Voting is open until 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2. Cast a vote for this round's student of the week by visiting the poll below the nominees. You can submit one vote per hour.

The winner will be announced Friday.

The April 29 nominees are ...

Tony Ellis, Spokane High School: Tony's involvement in his school community includes Future Business Leaders of America, Scholar Bowl and the Marching Owls, the Spokane marching band. As part of the SWCL Championship Scholar Bowl team, he has received individual recognition. Tony also earned fourth place in Hospitality and Event Management and third place in Networking Infrastructures at District FBLA. After high school, he plans to study engineering at college.

Isabella "Iggy" Lipton, Ozark High School: During her last year at high school, Iggy has been teaching hundreds of elementary school students about birds and donating birding equipment to the schools as part of a bird-watching capstone. She has participated in National Honor Society, Science Club, robotics, band, girl scouts, Culture Club, Conservation Leadership Corps, Academic Team and Science Olympiad, in which she recently placed first in several events. Iggy will attend Cedarville University in Ohio and pursue a degree in civil engineering.

