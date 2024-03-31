Student Valley Voice: My anxiety helped me to become a better community leader

I am Eduardo “Lalo” Gallardo, a student at Indio High School who started here as a freshman and is now closing this chapter as a senior. I’ve seen myself grow over the past couple years and am proud of my accomplishments and grateful to those who have helped me along the way.

At the end of the 2023 academic school year, I ran for the Associated Student Body president and successfully got elected. I got sworn in as a student representative at a Desert Sands Unified School District board meeting to represent my school, Indio High School. Each year of being a part of the Associated Student Body, I learned a new leadership skill that I now use in my daily life.

I knew that to become a better leader, I had to take risks – taking risks would give me the opportunity to learn new skills. During my sophomore year, our class had to plan the winter ball and it was my responsibility to finalize ideas that my peers and myself came up with. To this day, I am glad that I took this role upon myself because it allowed me to help my confidence grow and become a risk-taker.

With the opportunity of earning this position, I have been able to accomplish many things and couldn’t have done it without the educators I had: Mr. Enrqiue Davalos, Ms. Anna Velasquez, Mr. Marco Perez, Ms. Anabel Sotelo, Ms. Amy Torres, Ms. Tannia Villanueva, Ms. Lucia Marinez, Dr. Yolanda DeLoera and Mrs. Blanca Maldonado. I will always cherish my teachers who have helped and guided me through the struggles I experienced.

I am an individual who experiences anxiety but that doesn't stop me from attending school because I know my past and present educators are always there to support me. Living with anxiety since elementary age is very difficult because it feels as if it limits your potential. My experience of anxiety led me to develop depression over time. This led to me feeling lost, being isolated from society and I became more fearful than ever. Now, I like to think of my anxiety as an important trait of mine because it allowed me to be there for myself especially when I needed it the most. I learned what my “spark and fire” was.

My "spark" was the experience of the battles with my anxiety and the "fire" was creating a civic engagement project that focuses on mental health and the different resources that are available to us. I have shared my story throughout the community and one organization that allowed me to bond with other members of my community was the Rae of Hope foundation.

Rae of Hope is a local organization that helps middle-school-aged children to learn about self-esteem, anti-bullying, leadership and crucial life skills to become their best selves. I knew that sharing my story would help and encourage others to share their story, too. Dr. Farah at Rae of Hope allowed me to be myself and encouraged me to continue sharing my story with different people in the room, so I thank her for that.

In writing this personal column, I reflect on the many opportunities that I was able to get to experience such as traveling to Dallas, Texas for a leadership conference and to Washington, D.C., where I got to see many monuments and memorials. Something that I always had in the back of my mind was my parents’ struggles and the sacrifices they made to give us a better life than theirs. This is something that I am always grateful for because I brought the legacy of my family to these fundamental places of our nation. I will always be grateful for the experiences life gave me because they allowed me to be a better person, a better student and a better leader for my community.

Eduardo Gallardo is a senior at Indio High School. He can be reached at lalogallardo0519@gmail.com.

