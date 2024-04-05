Student transport driver charged with sexual assault of minor

Ottawa police have charged a 52-year-old man after a student reported being sexually assaulted in a student transport van in February. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Ottawa police have charged a driver hired to transport vulnerable and special needs students with multiple sexual offences after allegedly assaulting a high school student in February.

In a news release Friday, police said on Feb. 23, a van driver for a high school in the Vanier area allegedly "locked the doors and drove away from the drop-off zone before the last student on board was able to exit."

The driver allegedly parked at another school's parking area and "forced the student to perform a sexual act."

The student, who was younger than 16, was then able to leave the transport van and immediately alerted a teacher, police said.

Police have charged 52-year-old Mohamed Elbarkouky with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact its sexual assault and child abuse unit.

Elbarkouky was scheduled to appear in court Friday.