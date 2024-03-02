Student Toe-Licking Fundraiser Sparks Investigation Into Oklahoma School

An Oklahoma high school is reportedly under investigation after students were filmed licking peanut butter off of people’s toes as part of a fundraising event.

Students between 9th and 12th grade at Deer Creek High School volunteered on Thursday to participate in the uniquely unhygienic stunt, a video of which was obtained by KOKH.

🚨GRAPHIC WARNING- Video sent to FOX 25 shows students at Deer Creek High kissing and sucking on feet yesterday. @DCAntlers confirms the video, saying the students volunteered in challenges to help raise money for their annual philanthropy week. More at 9pm tonight on @OKCFOX. pic.twitter.com/3FaG8BbeAE — Wendy Suares📺 (@wsuares) March 1, 2024

The video, which was blurred to protect the privacy of the students, began circulating on social media Friday, inciting outrage and questions from some parents about how the toe-licking was allowed.

One unnamed parent was quoted telling KOKH about their surprise at learning about the event from their child: “Whenever she told me yesterday that was happening, I had to ask her, ‘Wait, what? They’re licking peanut butter off of toes. What?”

The video was also shared by Chaya Raichik, the creator of Libs of TikTok, known for peddling conspiracy theories and dangerous transphobic rhetoric.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who appointed Raichik to an advisory position on Oklahoma school libraries, responded to the “disgusting” incident in a post on X. “We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating,” he wrote.

The school released a statement saying they had raised $152,830.38 for Not Your Average Joe Coffee, a restaurant chain that works with students and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. The school district also said that all students involved had volunteered for the activities and “signed up for the games they played ahead of time.”

