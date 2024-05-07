Student threatens shooting at Fresno elementary school while home sick, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elementary school student who was at home sick threatened a shooting at his own school on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the student from Winchell Elementary School in southeast Fresno made threats online that he was going to shoot the school up. Officers responded to the threat and went to the student’s home.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy who made the threat was spoken to by officers. A mental health officer also attended the school and helped staff develop a safety plan.

“It’s really serious,” said Fresno Police Sgt. Pierce Masse. “It causes a disruption for the entire school. It causes disruption for the parents. Fear and concern for everyone involved…and it can get you expelled and get you in big trouble.”

The identity of the 12-year-old who made the threats was not publicly released.

