Student teachers in Illinois may be compensated under proposed program

Illinois might soon see a new stipend program for student teachers to be compensated while working.

House Bill 4652 introduced by Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, would create a student teaching stipend program to help with the financial load that some face.

The program is also intended to encourage students to pursue education careers and help address the teacher shortage in Illinois.

The Board of Higher Education would create the program and would be in charge of dispersing a stipend of $10,000 per semester for two consecutive semesters to eligible students.

The Board would also disperse funds to each education preparation program allowing cooperating teachers to receive a stipend of $2,000 per semester for two consecutive semesters as well as any additional funds to cover the costs of running the program.

Rep. Hernandez estimates that the program will cost about $68 million to run.

Hernandez discussed why the program and the stipend money is needed for student teachers.

“It’s a pretty much unpaid internship, and they put a lot of hours into this program to receive nothing. This is just going to be able to help them,” said Hernandez.

The bill was passed in the House on May 14 and now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Proposed stipend program would bay student teachers in Illinois