Student taken into custody after threat to 'shoot up' Mansfield Middle School, police say

A student was taken into custody Thursday night by Mansfield police after being accused of sending two email messages to school administrators threatening to "shoot up" Mansfield Middle School, according to a news release from Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann.

Officers and detectives when notified Thursday immediately initiated an investigation to identify a suspect. Collaboration between school staff, administration and law enforcement resulted in the suspect's apprehension, Bammann said in the news release.

Anyone who hears or sees threats or potentially violent activity is asked to call their local aw enforcement agency immediately, Bammann said.

