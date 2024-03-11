Student stabbed on Grand Coteau school bus

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — A teenager was stabbed on a school bus in Grand Coteau this morning, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one juvenile is in custody, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

