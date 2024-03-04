Student shot at North Kansas City High School campus was innocent bystander: Officials

Investigators determined the North Kansas City High School student injured in a shooting at the school’s campus Saturday was an innocent bystander, officials said Monday.

The youth, who was initially said to be critically injured in the incident, has since been released from an area hospital and is recovering from their injuries at home, said Kim Nakahodo, a spokeswoman for North Kansas City, in a statement.

A second victim, an adult, was “stable” and continued to receive medical care at an area hospital on Monday, she said.

No further updates on the investigation were released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, which injured the two people and sent visitors to the high school campus scrambling for cover over the weekend, remained unclear as students returned to classes Monday.

Officials have said the shooting occurred outside the school at the conclusion of a basketball game between North Kansas City and Staley high schools Saturday, and said law enforcement found a crime scene at the entrance to the football field, which sits along Howell Street.

Two victims were found and were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, and were then upgraded to serious condition. One was identified as a North Kansas City High School student, and the other was said to be an adult who was not connected with North Kansas City Schools.

In a statement on Sunday evening, North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Rochel Daniels said the shooting occurred as the campus was hosting a basketball game and a debate tournament.

“At this time, we’ve confirmed the instigators are not students in North Kansas City Schools,” she said.

As the shooting occurred outside, two athletic directors in the gym yelled that there was an active shooter, prompting an evacuation, Daniels said.

District officials pored over footage from nearly 100 cameras on campus to pass on to investigators, and were working with law enforcement to hold those responsible for the shooting accountable, Daniels said.

“This incident weighs heavy on my heart,” she said. “In one moment, I was enjoying amazing competition between our incredible teams; then in the next, watching students and families scatter as gunfire rang out. Amid the initial chaos, our staff, community members, emergency personnel and law enforcement responded immediately, providing tremendous leadership and care.”

“No one, especially no child, should ever have to experience what some did yesterday – running from gunfire,” she said.

An additional security presence would be in place on campus while the investigation continued and counseling and support would be available for students and staff, she said.

Staley defeated North Kansas City 51-42 in Saturday’s game and advanced to the Class 6, District 8 boy’s championship game, which was set to be hosted by North Kansas City Tuesday night. That game has been moved to Winnetonka High School.

In a joint statement, Missouri National Education Association president Phil Murray and North Kansas City NEA president Amanda Bearden said that they were “deeply saddened” by the shooting and called on elected officials to take action.

“This senseless act of violence starkly reminds us of the critical need to ensure our learning environments and community spaces are safe for our children and students,” the statement said.

“They deserve to come together for school events without the looming threat of gun violence. Our elected officials must take action to safeguard our schools and communities. The safety of our schools is inextricably linked to the safety of our communities at large. We must come together to create a secure environment for our young people.”

Anyone with information related to the shooting may contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.