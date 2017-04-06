Student scuffles with policemen during protests in India and more: April 5 in photos

A university student scuffles with policemen in Chandigarh, India, during a protest against what students say is a hike in their fees; a boy holds a burned dollhouse found in debris following a fire that razed a coastal village in the Philippines; construction workers eat lunch near a board with an artist’s impression of the Central Business District outside a construction site in Beijing. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters/Zuma)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.