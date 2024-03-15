Student project: Teens are in a bullying epidemic. 'This is not okay.'

There is an epidemic in bullying among teens in the United States, including right here in Columbus.

In 2023, 40% of youth reported being bullied at school, according to a survey titled "Youth Right Now" from The Boys and Girls Club of America, which surveyed more than 130,000 kids and teens between the ages of 9-18.

One out of every five students (20.2%) reported being bullied, according to a 2019 National Bullying Prevention Center survey. More male than female students reported that they were being physically bullied, at 6% vs. 4%.

Justin Adams, a 9th and 10th-grade counselor at Columbus Online Academy (COA), spoke on physical bullying.

"Being a boy, I know from experience how it is to be one. Being bullied and being a witness, I will say from what I've seen and read, boys being bullied is more of a physical nature," said Adams. "Where girls being bullied is more of a psychological manner. Harder to catch and harder to observe."

The Boys and Girls Club of America data showed that 41% of students reported being bullied at school and indicated that it would happen again. Of the students who reported being bullied, 13% were made fun of, 13% were subjected to rumors, 5% were pushed, shoved, tripped, and or spit on, and 5% were excluded from activities.

According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, students reported that the bullying occurred in the following places:

The hallway or stairwell (43%)

Inside the classroom (42%)

In the cafeteria (27%)

Outside on school grounds (22%)

Online or by text (15%)

In the bathroom or locker room (12%)

On the school bus (8%)

Alaysha Barrett, a 15-year-old 9th grader at COA, spoke about where her bullying took place at her previous school.

"The bullying happened mostly in elementary school, not so much in middle school," Barrett said. "The bullying took place whenever and wherever. It happened every week, every day, non-stop."

The top six reasons students say they got bullied, according to the National Bullying Prevention Center:

Physical appearance

Race

Gender

Disability

Religion

Sexual orientation

Two-thirds of teens stepped in to defend, support or assist other students who were being bullied.

Christian Angel, the principal of COA, talks about the importance of student voice.

"Having a space where students can share their voice, where they can be heard and honored, helps students stick up for others. Then, telling the bullies, 'Look, this is not okay. Why are you doing this?' might help stop the bullying," Angel said.

Christian Angel is principal at Columbus Online Academy.

How many teens are cyberbullied?

One in five children from 9 to 12 years old have been cyberbullied, cyberbullied others, or seen cyberbullying, according to the Boys and Girls Club of America. Of students 12-18 who reported being bullied, 15% were cyberbullied.

Cyberbullying is the highest among middle school students, followed right behind by high school students and then primary school students.

The specific types of cyberbullying students commonly cited were hurtful comments (25%) and rumors (22%).

"Girls were more likely to say someone spread rumors about them online," according to the National Bullying Prevention Center. "Boys were more likely to say that someone threatened them."

Teens reported the following strategies to stop cyberbullying, according to the National Bullying Prevention Center:

Blocking them (60.2%)

Telling a parent (50.8%)

Ignoring them (42.8%)

Reporting the website (29.8%)

Taking a break from device (29.6%)

What are the effects of bullying?

Students who have been bullied are more likely to have depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties, lower academic performance and drop out of school.

Students say that the bullying affected how they feel about themselves (27%), relationships with family or friends (19%), their school work (19%), and physical health (14%), according to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

"Suicide is the third cause of death among high-school-aged students ages 14-18 years old," according to the National Bullying Prevention Center. "In 2021, the suicide rate for this age group was 9.0 per 100,000 population."

Jaiya Kelley, a 16-year-old 10th grader at COA, talks about bullying and thoughts of suicide.

"It definitely came close," she said. "I never did anything or stated anything, but there was a time when I did consider it a lot, like every day."

Jaiya Kelley a 10th grader at Columbus Online Academy.

Why kids' lives are at stake

When asked if she ever wanted to end her life due to bullying, Barrett said she had.

The data from the Boys and Girls Club of America showed she's not alone.

"A little over 14% of students considered suicide," the data shows. "7% attempted suicide."

If you or a friend is struggling with bullying or suicide, please call now. For the suicide hotline, call or text 988. For the bullying hotline, dial 988, then press 1 or text 838255.

Trinity Forbes is a student at Columbus Online Academy. This piece was written for Columbus Journalists in Training, a program sponsored by the Columbus Dispatch and Society of Professional Journalists Central Ohio Pro-Chapter for Columbus City Schools students. Trinity was a member of team UJCKT.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Student project: Teens in Columbus and across the US on bullying