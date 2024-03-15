Student project: Apshana Biswa talks to a teen mom about her experience

This podcast covers a very concerning topic for today’s generation: teen pregnancy.

In this podcast, I wanted to give a voice to teen moms and their struggles. I wanted to tell a story of motherhood from a perspective we don’t see often.

Learning about the beauty of motherhood from a young age and understanding how different the world views teen moms was very surprising for me. This topic is in fact very subjective, and everyone has the right to have their own view, but it’s not OK to just put blame on someone without understanding their side of the story.

Through this podcast, I was able to experience the journey one teen mom takes. This journey was a roller coaster of emotions that I will always remember like a memory that only comes when I need inspiration.

“An experience that teaches me how to live, to an experience that I learn to be alive..."

If you or a friend is struggling with bullying or suicide, please call now. For the suicide hotline, call or text 988. For the bullying hotline, dial 988, then press 1 or text 838255.

Apshana Biswa is a student at Columbus Alternative High School. This piece was created for Columbus Journalists in Training, a program sponsored by the Columbus Dispatch and Society of Professional Journalists Central Ohio Pro-Chapter for Columbus City Schools students. Apshana was a member of team CRFC News.

