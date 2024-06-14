Student prints racial slur on 1K sheets of paper at Wootton High School

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Leadership at a Montgomery County school is taking action after a racial slur against the Black community was printed 1,000 times on 1,000 individual sheets of paper on a school computer.

The incident happened last month at Wootton High School.

“What happened at our school is wrong and hateful. It was harmful to staff and students, and it has no place at our school,” Principal Douglas Nelson said in a letter to parents Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened on May 15; however it wasn’t reported to Nelson until May 17.

Students from Wootton’s Black Student Union testified about the incident and the delay of its reporting during a Montgomery County Board of Education meeting earlier this week.

According to the students, a teacher witnessed the sheets with the slur shooting out of a school printer and reported that to an administrator. However, it was never reported to the principal.

Two days later, another teacher added paper to the printer and the machine continued printing the slur. At that point, the principal was notified and began an investigation.

“The delay in reporting this incident has only been salt in each one of these 1,000 wounds inflicted in each hateful word on those sheets of paper,” said Charles Rollins, a member of the BSU at Wootton.

Rollins, along with two other classmates, pressed the school board to allocate more funding to address anti-Black racism and equity. They want more training for staff and administrators on how to identify, handle and report acts of hate.

“We’ve seen many short comings in responses to acts of hate and aggression. It makes us wonder how much effort is put into training staff to handle these kinds of issues,” said student and BSU member Leila Khademian.

According to Nelson, the school does provide training for staff members. He said the school has a “No Place for Hate” initiative.

Still, he acknowledged a need to do more.

“As principal, I must recognize that, while we have worked diligently, our work must continue. If students feel they do not fully belong at the school, then I am committed to moving a plan forward,” he wrote in the letter.

Nelson said moving forward, school leadership will meet with the Black Student Union to hear their concerns; the Equity Office will lead summer study circles to evaluate the needs of students; and an action plan will be developed.

A freshman student was identified as the person responsible. The school said the student was punished based on the MCPS Student Code of Conduct.

