Student-pilot, instructor were practicing emergency procedures before fatal crash: NTSB

A flight instructor and her student were practicing emergency procedures before they declared a real emergency and the plane crashed, killing the instructor and seriously injuring the student, officials said.

The pilot was practicing shutting down one engine in the multi-engine plane, according to a Friday report from the National Transportation Safety Board about the March 30 plane crash at the Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The student was headed towards landing with the right engine of the Piper PA-44 aircraft idling, before executing a missed approach. But the report states when he pressed on the throttles, neither engine had thrust.

The instructor took over, declared an emergency and attempted to land. But the plane stalled and tumbled to the ground, the report states. The instructor, identified as Valentina Guillen, 22, of Argentina, was pronounced dead at the scene. The student is a 19-year-old who was seriously injured.

One person died and another was taken to a hospital following a March 30, 2024, plane crash at Treasure Coast International Airport in St. Lucie County. The person who died was identified as Valentina Guillen, a 22-year-old flight instructor.

Witness said the plane nosedived, passengers stuck inside

St. Lucie County Fire District officials and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

“A witness to the incident, advised the aircraft was making its approach to the runway, when the aircraft suddenly fell from the sky, causing the aircraft to nosedive into the runway,” a report from the Sheriff's office states.

Officials also said two people were trapped inside, and firefighters had to use equipment to get them out. The surviving passenger was transported to a local hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The student and instructor were training at Aviator College, where director of academic affairs Roxanne Palmer previously told TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the two were in commercial pilot training conducting their second flight of the day.

The report states the plane was inspected the day before the accident.

The school did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Wednesday, but told local station WPTV they were "still in the process of working with all of our oversight agencies on all action items related to both the incident and our ability to move forward in numerous spaces."

