Student housing community planned for near USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium. Here’s where

More student housing is headed near downtown Columbia.

A 67-acre parcel on Idlewild Boulevard, near Williams-Brice Stadium and the University of South Carolina, will soon be the site of a 197-unit, 826-bed student housing community with cottage-style apartments, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The development will include a mix of floor plans, from two- to six-bedroom options,with private bathrooms. Plans boast of a modern design, with hardwood-style laminate floors, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including a full-sized washer and dryer.

Amenities include a resort-style outdoor pool with a sun deck, cabanas, hammocks, a Jumbotron and outdoor grilling stations, as well as a sand volleyball court, a sports simulator and fire pit, according to the news release. There will be a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, dedicated study spaces and a computer lab.

The development will also offer a complimentary shuttle service for commuting to and from the USC campus and downtown Columbia.

The community is expected to open in August 2026.

The apartments will be managed by Landmark Properties, the same company that operates two other Columbia student housing developments, The Standard on Main Street and Saga Columbia on Assembly Street.

“Strong enrollment growth at the University of South Carolina has led to a surge in demand for quality housing options proximate to campus,” Wes Rogers, CEO of Landmark Properties, said in the news release. “We’re excited to begin another development in the Columbia market and feel that our cottage-style community will offer students a spacious and amenity-rich housing solution while remaining close to campus.”

The ever-expanding student housing market has been aided by USC’s own shortfalls. As the student body has grown, more students are pushed from university-owned accommodations to privately-owned housing.

Despite growing its student body by more than 9,000 over the past 15 years, USC’s on-campus housing has only increased by some 2,840 beds. Now, only a third of undergraduates are able to live on campus, while thousands are left to fend for themselves amid the greater Columbia rental market.