Student gun threats are on the rise in AZ schools. A Republic investigation takes a look at the trend

Arizona has been fortunate to not experience a mass casualty attack by students or on students in a K-12 school. But both gun threats and guns found at school have been rising since 2019, an investigation by The Arizona Republic found.

The drumbeat of police calls to schools from 2019 to 2022 was stunning. Almost 2,200 gun threats were logged by more than 70 departments in the four years The Republic surveyed.

In 2022, police handled an average of two gun threat incidents a day. From 2019 to 2022, emergency calls from schools came in, on average, about 10 times a week.

Here’s what to know.

Majority of calls don't involve weapons; still a cause for concern

Most calls involved just threats — cries for attention or help. Anxiety about a potential gun attack demands that a school community approach each threat as valid until proven otherwise.

But at least 96 times, weapons were found in students' possession. The Republic found 26 students brought guns to school in calendar year 2019; eight in 2020; 19 in 2021; and 43 in 2022.

Whether gun threats are legitimate or not, learning is put on pause. Law enforcement personnel spend time and resources to investigate their veracity. Fearful teachers and students in lockdown are left wondering “what if?”

Many of the incidents involved students with grievances with teachers or peers. Many of the students were experiencing bullying, mental health struggles or emotional distress.

And when students brought a firearm onto a school campus, they often gained access from a family member.

Data on gun threats took The Republic more than 16 months to compile from police agencies.

The reports obtained by The Republic from police agencies offered a glimpse into what happens at schools when gun threats are called in, who is making the threats and what school officials hope to do to get ahead of the problem.

Emotional distress, bullying top list of factors behind school gun threats

Emotional distress and bullying were core issues behind gun threats, police reports and interviews with more than a dozen behavioral and education experts show.

Each incident requires a close examination for the underlying issues, they said.

In the case of a student threatening to physically harm someone, whether it is spoken, written or gestured, the Arizona Department of Education encourages schools to have a threat assessment protocol and build a team to determine whether the student legitimately poses a threat of violence.

Experts stress that a threat assessment should not be approached as punitive action but with genuine care and compassion for the student. They recommend including an adult who works at the school whom the child trusts to sit in during the assessment.

Mental health workers, counselors, school resource officers and administrators should collaborate to tailor the best response for the child’s needs, said Dr. Paula McCall, a Chandler-based child psychologist.

When behavior escalates toward threatening, McCall advised that the child be treated with the same compassion as a student threatening suicide or self-harm.

Most prevention efforts rely on the staff, parents and students closest to the young people making gun threats. And having peers who notice when a student is acting strangely, or who trust adults in the school enough to report disturbing statements, is also key.

Adults often the reason kids get easy access to firearms, but kids face brunt

Because the state lacks laws meant to inhibit a minor's access to firearms, Arizona parents are rarely charged.

Arizona children face the brunt of consequences after they gain inappropriate access to guns that adults should be handling more responsibly.

Kids often get access to firearms via their families, according to an Arizona Republic investigation into guns at school. It's a pattern that tracks with federal research findings, including a 2019 U.S. Secret Service report that found half of school attackers obtained firearms from their guardians.

But with no safe storage laws and lax requirements for private sales, there are few guardrails for adults.

In total, The Republic found 96 incidents involving a K-12 student bringing a firearm onto school property from January 2019 to 2022.

The Republic investigation showed an increase in firearms brought to schools, but bills aimed to reduce access to guns by minors in Arizona appear to be going nowhere in the current legislative session.

Private gun sales largely unregulated, though sales to minors banned

Arizona requires buyers to be at least 18 years old to purchase a gun in a private sale and at least 21 years old to purchase a gun from a dealer with a federal license.

The state does not require background checks or permits to purchase a firearm from a private dealer.

With the lack of oversight on private firearm sales, dealers may not adhere to age requirements.

No state law mandates a private seller to verify a buyer’s date of birth.

Sales do not need to be reported to a government agency, nor does a firearm need to be registered, which could pose challenges in tracing where and how a minor obtained a gun.

Gaps in the law make it difficult for prosecutors to go after those who illegally sell to minors.

In the incident reports analyzed by The Republic, students who brought a firearm to school either obtained it in an illegal private sale or because someone had not secured a weapon at home.

Prosecutors have limited recourse in pursuing charges against firearm owners when minors have access to unsecured weapons.

Arizona does not have a child access prevention law that imposes a penalty on someone who leaves an unattended firearm accessible to an unsupervised minor.

The state also has no laws related to how guns should be stored, although unsuccessful attempts to pass bills have been made.

Free mental health resources are available to anyone in Arizona. A statewide mental health crisis line is available at 844-534-HOPE (4673). Another resource for 24/7 help is to dial 988, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

