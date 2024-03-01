Student found stabbed in Gwinnett high school bathroom, rushed to hospital, district says

A student was found stabbed in the bathroom of a Gwinnett County high school, school officials told Channel 2 Action News.

The incident happened at Brookwood High School on Thursday morning.

Brookwood’s principal said the teen was taken to the hospital.

A Brookwood student was arrested and is facing serious criminal charges and school discipline, according to school officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was at the high school Thursday, where video showed a student being led away in handcuffs.

School leaders told Spruill they were walking down the hall when they heard a commotion around 10:15 a.m. They found the student in the bathroom stabbed multiple times.

“Within 30-35 minutes of this happening, Gwinnett County Police arrested the suspect, who is again a student at the school. Later on they found a knife,” Bernard Watson with Gwinnett County Schools said.

Police said they found the suspect in a nearby neighborhood.

On Thursday evening, the school district confirmed the suspect was being charged with aggravated assault, having a weapon on school property, disruption of school.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Violence against students and staff will not be tolerated at Brookwood High School,” the principal said in a statement to parents. “As is the case in this incident, those who engage in this type of behavior will face appropriate criminal charges. I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation seriously. The incident was handled promptly and thoroughly.”

An investigation is now underway, district officials said.

The school continued to operate on a normal schedule.

IN OTHER NEWS: