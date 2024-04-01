Student found with firearm on bus on its way to Phoenix elementary school

A student on a school bus to a Phoenix elementary school was found in possession of a firearm Monday morning, according to a letter sent out by Madison Rose Lane Elementary School officials.

The letter stated the bus driver pulled over, secured the "item" and notified school administration. When the student arrived at school, school administration took possession of the "item" and contacted the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

The situation was "addressed and under control" and the school did not go into lockdown, according to the letter. No students or staff were injured, and the school is currently investigating, working with the student and their family.

"Due to student privacy laws, we will not be able to share specific details of the outcome," the letter stated. "However, please know that in response to any situation, the district follows the interventionsand responses outlined in the Student Code of Conduct, which is located in the district’sstudent/parent handbook."

Madison School District provided The Arizona Republic with the following statement.

"The Madison School District takes all situations regarding the safety of our students and staff seriously," the statement read. "We appreciate our staff for quickly responding to this situation. Our school administration, social workers and counselors are always available to assist our students and families with any concerns. Maintaining safe schools is everyone's responsibility and we would like to emphasize the importance of safe storage of firearms and dangerous items so that children cannot access them."

