Student encampment now gone at Case Western Reserve University

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Case Western Reserve University have ended their encampment on campus, citing concerns for their safety. This comes after 11 days of standing their ground and protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

Overnight, a few people remained, cleaning up tents and protest gear from the scene of their encampment on the Kelvin Smith Library Oval. The site was among the growing number of protests nationwide demanding academic institutions divest from companies supplying arms to Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

A representative of the protest group, in a Friday morning statement to FOX 8 News, said the group decided to “reassess” its encampment after “alarming incidents” of threats and assaults against demonstrators by “non-student extremist agitators.”

The statement said the group “remains dedicated” to pressuring university administrators into divestment from Israel. It’s planning for “sustained dialogue with university officials” and may consider future encampments, it said.

“We are determined to continue our advocacy through all available means,” a spokesperson said. “Our commitment to justice and peace is stronger than ever, and we believe in the power of sustained, peaceful protest to effect meaningful change.”

The school has stood by the fact that any protesters remaining this week were considered trespassers and said they would take legal action against those who violate policy.

While the protests remained somewhat peaceful over the past week and a half, they did ramp up this week.

Several hundred demonstrators were seen late Wednesday marching to the University’s administration building, which forced employees there to work from home.

Then on Thursday, a small number of protesters remained at the building, blocking entrances and gluing signs to the walls.

Thursday was Case’s last day of finals and the school year has now come to an end.

Next week, graduation events start on Wednesday. The university said those events will take place as scheduled but will increase security measures.

In statement, the school said:

“With commencement celebrations beginning in less than a week, I want to confirm that Case Western Reserve will still hold all ceremonies to recognize our graduates’ accomplishments. Like many of you, I am especially looking forward to this year’s festivities, as most members of the undergraduate Class of 2024 had their high school graduation ceremonies canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an exceptional time for our soon-to-be alumni and their families, and I am eager to celebrate alongside them. Unfortunately, in recent weeks, we have witnessed the disruptions caused at other universities that have detracted from the achievements of students and spirit of the day. To avoid such interruptions and ensure our celebrations are centered on our graduates, we will be implementing a variety of safety and security measures, which will share with the community soon.”

