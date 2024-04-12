Student from Durham arrested, charged in connection to stabbing at Appalachian State University

BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened on Appalachian State University’s campus Thursday.

According to App State Police, they responded to a report of a stabbing shortly after noon in the area outside Peacock Hall, which is home to the university’s business school. One student was injured, police said, and they were taken to Watauga Medical Center for treatment. Their name and condition have not been released.

Police said “a suspect vehicle was seen leaving campus immediately after the incident.” Around 12:30 p.m., two suspects were taken into custody, according to police.

Police named one of those detained as 20-year-old Emmet Cardwell, an App State student from Durham. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The second person, who is also an App State student, was interviewed but has not yet been charged with a crime, according to campus police.

The App State Police Department said their investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to other students and people on campus.

“This was immediately determined to be an isolated incident,” App State Police Chief Andy Stephenson said. “Officers who arrived at the scene quickly determined the suspects were not on campus, and that the victim and suspects knew one another.”

The university said counseling support is available for students, faculty and staff.

The Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Mountaineer Medics, App State Emergency Management, Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics helped the App State Police in responding to the incident.

