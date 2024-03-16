Student doctors at Texas Tech, Burrell College matched to residencies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Match Day is a tradition for medical students all over the country.

Students find out where they will be spending the next phase of their medical training.

At the Foster School of Medicine at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso, 114 medical students were matched to residencies on Friday, March 15. Of those students, 10 will be staying in El Paso — with nine doing their residencies at Texas Tech and one who will receive their training at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

Texas Tech Health El Paso officers 22 residency and fellowship programs. About 10 percent of Foster School of Medicine graduates match to Texas Tech each year, according to a news release sent out about Match Day.

That aligns with Texas Tech’s “mission to grow our future generation of physicians,” according to a news release.

At Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, more than 100 area student doctors were matched up with local and national residencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.