Student creates fundraiser to help classmates displaced by Denver fire

DENVER (KDVR) — Three families are struggling to recover from losing everything after a devastating fire at Tava Waters Apartments near Mississippi Avenue and Valentia Street.

FOX31 captured video of the fire, which occurred just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. Rosalind Barrett’s 14-year-old daughter heard the smoke alarm and then a horrifying sound.

“The sliding glass door had exploded,” Barrett told FOX31.

Barrett visited the burned structure Thursday, reflecting on how grateful she is to know her daughter and family pet are safe.

“What if the smoke alarm hadn’t gone off, and her being in her room? Or what if she hadn’t been able to get out of the house? Because, you know, what if she was running by whenever the sliding glass door exploded?” Barrett said.

A 2-alarm fire broke out at a multifamily apartment building near Mississippi Avenue and Valentia Street in Denver on April 6, 2024.

No injuries were reported. Three families affected by the fire have children who attend Denver Green School, and they need clothing and other items.

“We lost everything,” Barrett said.

Barrett works from home but no longer has a computer or other items needed to do her job. She said her daughter is extremely distraught over the loss of the family’s keepsakes.

“She was like, mom, look at all the pictures. (I said) those are your memories, they’re in your head. I said, you can’t take the memories away,” Barrett told FOX31.

A student from Denver Green School has set up a GoFundMe to help the families involved.

Denver Fire Department told FOX31 the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

