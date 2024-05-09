Student from Cedar Park named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars, which included a student from Cedar Park.

According to the department, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on “academic success, excellence in the arts and in technical education, through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.”

Cedar Park resident Amisha Sao, who attends Round Rock High School, was named a Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also recognized 160 other high school seniors for their accomplishments.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” Cardona said. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead.”

Four other students from Texas who were also recognized included:

Eric J. Tong from Grapevine Senior High School in Grapevine, Texas.

Patrick Christie Flanagan from St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas, Texas, was named a Presidential Scholar in the Arts.

Alex Pan from St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas, Texas.

Isabelle Agarwal from Richardson High School in Richardson, Texas.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 is expected to be recognized over the summer with an online recognition program, according to the Department of Education.

