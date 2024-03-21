Student arrested after gun found in locker at Victor Valley College

A Victor Valley College student was jailed for bringing a loaded gun to school on Wednesday, officials said.

Two students reported to campus police that they saw a fellow student "displaying a handgun" about 4:15 p.m. in the lake area of the campus, college spokesman Robert Sewell said.

Campus officers "responded immediately and detained the individual without incident," he said.

Investigation soon led to the discovery of a loaded handgun inside a book locker in the Student Activities Center, according to Sewell. The student was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm on a college campus.

Authorities did not release the suspect's identity Wednesday night.

"We are grateful for the quick response of the students who reported the incident and the prompt action taken by our campus police officers," Sewell added. "No injuries were reported during this incident."

Under California's Gun-Free School Zone Act, possession of a firearm at a college campus is a felony, regardless of whether the carrier possesses a concealed carry permit.

