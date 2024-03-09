Student arrested after bringing gun to Gwinnett high school, officials say

A student at Discovery High School in Gwinnett County is facing charges after bringing a gun to school on Friday.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Marci Sledge confirmed that a student brought a gun to school, but did not show, point or threaten anyone with it.

She said the student had been arrested and would be facing criminal charges and the maximum school disciplinary consequences.

“I want to reassure you that we are taking this situation seriously. To be clear, bringing a gun or other weapons to school will not be tolerated at Discovery High,” Sledge wrote. “I understand hearing about this is unsettling. Guns and weapons have no place in our school.”

She said that school administrators and the school resource officer acted quickly after learning about the situation and stopped anyone from getting hurt.

The student’s identity and his or her exact charges have not been released.

