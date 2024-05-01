Student at Arlington Sam Houston won’t face charges after shooting toy gun at school

A student accused of bringing and shooting a toy gun to Sam Houston High School in Arlington Tuesday will not face charges, police announced in a news release.

Officers immediately responded to the campus at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report that a student may have brought a fake weapon on campus.

Investigators determined a student had an Orbeez gun and fired a gel pellet at a teacher, according to the release.

The employee was not hurt and did not wish to press charges against the student, police said. School administration will handle any disciplinary actions.

Classes were already dismissed after the report was made. Officers determined the school did not need to be placed on lockdown, the release states.

The incident comes a week after an 18-year-student was fatally shot outside of Arlington Bowie High School.