Student Who Allegedly Killed His Parents in College Dorm Arrested, Family Shocked

A family is left in shock after a Michigan college student allegedly gunned down his mother and father in his Michigan dorm room Friday morning.

James Eric Davis Jr., 19, allegedly shot and killed his mother and father inside of a residence hall at Central Michigan University before fleeing, leading to a manhunt.

The 19-year-old was later arrested early Saturday morning after being spotted by a bystander on the north end of the campus.

James Eric Davis Sr., 48, and Diva Jeenen Davis, 47, were reportedly on campus to pick up their son for spring break when they were killed, according to multiple reports. James Davis Sr. was a police officer in Bellwood, Illinois, reports said.

"The family is in shock and trying to piece everything together," a relative told CNN.

It is not clear but prompted the shooting, but police said Davis Jr. had an encounter with police on Thursday evening before the shooting and was taken to a hospital for what officers believed was a bad reaction to drugs, campus police Lt. Larry Klaus said.

The school said that the fatal shooting "started from a domestic situation." The gun used in the shooting was registered to the suspect's dad, according to police.

Deantre DeYoung, 20, who met Davis Jr. when they were high school freshmen at a school east of Chicago, said he would “never expect something like this to come from James.”

“He was a good kid, always,” DeYoung told the Chicago Tribune.

Schools in the area were put on lock down as a precaution after the shooting.

