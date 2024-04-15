Studded tire removal deadline pushed back for much of Southcentral Alaska

Apr. 15—The deadline to remove studded tires has been pushed back to May 15 from May 1 for much of Southcentral Alaska, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The decision comes after a winter with significant snowfall throughout the region. By Monday morning, 132.6 inches of snow had fallen in Anchorage this season — tying the second place total for snowiest season on record.

Many areas are experiencing prolonged winter weather and icy conditions this month, Commissioner Jim Cockrell said in a statement.

With the extension, Alaskans living above the 60 degree north latitude line will be allowed to use studded tires until May 15. The line cuts across the Kenai Peninsula and the extended deadline covers Seward, Soldotna, Kenai and all portions of the Sterling Highway. Communities south of the line include Homer, Anchor Point, Kodiak and those in Southeast Alaska.

Monday was the deadline to remove studded tires for anyone living south of the line.