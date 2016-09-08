Stuck in the middle with boomers, again

Hillary Clinton has a cough. Not just that — a persistent cough. Last week the cough proved so virulent during a speech that she needed to pause for water.

It’s a wonder the markets didn’t tumble.

Clinton’s cough, first reported by NBC, led to a spate of media stories, most of which slyly purported to be about the media coverage of the cough, although they managed to leave open the possibility that Clinton, who turns 69 next month, was like one of those bygone Soviet premiers who were always seen smiling and waving about six weeks after their deaths.

Not that we know much more about the health of Donald Trump, who is 16 months older than Clinton. Last December, Trump’s longtime physician, Harold Bornstein, announced “unequivocally” that Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Because apparently he’s gone around exhuming all the others and performing autopsies in the dead of night.

But then last month Bornstein told NBC News that he’d actually rattled off that assessment in five minutes. I can’t help thinking here of Dr. Nick Riviera from “The Simpsons,” who once exclaimed, when described as being the only one in the room even close to being a doctor: “Stop! You’re embarrassing me!”

Anyway, none of this health business would seem very pressing if this year’s nominees weren’t quite so, you know … old. As it happens, Hillary Clinton would be the oldest Democrat ever inaugurated, and Trump would be the oldest man to assume the office, period.

Which raises a larger question that has puzzled me for many months now. How can it be that, even as millennials overtake their parents and grandparents as a share of the electorate, somehow we’re stuck with the aging boomers yet again?

If I sound frustrated about this, it’s only because I am. The baby boomers have done some wonderful things for our country — in social justice, in music, in movies and magazines and literature. They gave us cookie dough ice cream, for crying out loud.

View photos

But let’s face it: When it comes to politics, the boomers have left us a pile of wreckage unparalleled since a generation of leaders in the 1850s fumbled their way toward civil war.

The collective legacy of the ’60s generation — assuming they ever step aside and allow it to be tallied, which might or might not happen, depending on impending advances in cryogenics — includes gradual economic decline, rising inequality, a confused role in global affairs, a hateful and totally dysfunctional governing environment, a seriously endangered planet and, not incidentally, a looming crisis brought on by massive public spending on the oldest Americans.

Their most visionary political minds — and I count Bill Clinton among them — were largely thwarted or outright rejected, mainly because their solutions didn’t conform to partisan dogmas and short-term self-interest.

It’s possible that either Trump or Hillary Clinton might be the one who redeems their generation at last and is rewarded with a sprawling monument on the Mall. It’s also possible that the next installment in the “Halloween” franchise will mine some rich and untapped artistic vein.

For now, though, it’s worth asking how we ended up here again — eight short years after President Obama’s election seemed to presage an entirely new chapter in American politics.

There’s no single answer, or at least not one that I can figure out, that neatly explains the resurgence of the septuagenarian set. Trump blinded his younger rivals in the Republican field with the aura of ageless celebrity. Clinton benefited mightily from a couple of off-year wave elections that decimated the ranks of younger Democrats.

But both triumphed in part because the entire country seems to be caught up in a current of political nostalgia. Clinton consciously harks back to the good old days of the ’90s; at one point she promised to put her husband in charge of everything economic, which was about as close as she could come to saying she had devised a time machine and there was room for all of us inside.