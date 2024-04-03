‘We’re stuck;’ Downed power lines cause hours-long closure on busy interstate

Interstate 75 through Butler and Warren counties was closed for more than four hours Tuesday.

Around 6:30 p.m., severe weather knocked live power lines down across I-75 in Monroe, according to a Lebanon Post Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

The interstate was blocked from SR-63 in Monroe and Lebanon to SR-129 in Liberty Township, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When the poles snapped and the wires fell, more than 700 people were left without power, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

The wires not only closed the highway, but they also fell onto cars parked in the lot of a local auto dealership.

A Duke Energy spokesperson told our media partner WCPO-9 that they were working to safely separate the downed lines.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, our crews went to Monroe to speak with those stuck in the standstill traffic.

Dandre Burnett was one of the many people stuck in traffic, whose concerns were growing by the minute.

“The power just went out. We’re stuck in a standstill. We thought a tornado was going to hit us but it didn’t,” Burnett said.

Hours later, drivers stuck in traffic were able to carry on.

After 10:30 p.m., crews reopened the interstate, an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.