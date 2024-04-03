‘We’re stuck;’ Downed power lines cause hours-long closure on busy interstate
Around 6:30 p.m., severe weather knocked live power lines down across I-75 in Monroe, according to a Lebanon Post Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
Around 6:30 p.m., severe weather knocked live power lines down across I-75 in Monroe, according to a Lebanon Post Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
The Phillies star entered Tuesday slugging .000. He is now slugging .800.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.
After a meeting with Oakland, the A's are reportedly set to meet with Sacramento about a temporary move to the city.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
Joel Embiid came up big for the Sixers against the shorthanded Thunder.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future — if she were to leave LSU — are much murkier.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.3 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
Investors are growing gloomy about the chances the Fed will delay a rate cut until the second half of the year.
Save up to 45% on everything from knife sets to cookware from now until April 7.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
February's JOLTS report showed the labor market has remained in a strong position while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at multidecade highs.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
GM reported Q1 sales figures for the US that topped estimates, though they were down compared to a year ago due to lower fleet sales. GM said sales of trucks and pickups powered results at the retail level.
It's time for a toast! Treat your 2024 graduate to one of these special graduation gifts anyone would enjoy.
The Better Homes & Gardens favorite has a double wick for a longer burn time. Makes a great Mother's Day gift!