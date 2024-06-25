Stuart may regulate recreational marijuana before Florida voters decide on it in November

STUART — City officials may start regulating recreational marijuana even before it goes to voters in the form of a ballot measure in the general election this year.

A statewide ballot initiative to allow recreational marijuana goes before voters Nov. 5. It would allow people 21 and older to use marijuana as a recreational drug. Florida currently allows the possession and use of marijuana only for medicinal purposes.

City Attorney Lee Baggett decided to bring the issue before the City Commission Monday. He wouldn't be surprised if the statewide ballot measure passes, he said by email Friday.

"I think that it would be best to start the conversation now versus later," Baggett said.

He and other city employees want direction from commissioners about their "interest in adopting any ordinances" that would "best serve the public in the event that Amendment 3 passes in November," Baggett wrote.

City Commissioner Troy McDonald agreed at the meeting, saying, "We should get ahead of this."

Location may be regulated

McDonald said he would want sales of recreational marijuana to take place outside of the city's core — on U.S. 1, for example, rather than in the historic downtown district or South Colorado Avenue.

Commissioners asked city employees to give them their recommendations at a future meeting.

"I just want us to be deliberate" about it, rather than be reactive, City Manager Michael Mortell said after the meeting.

McDonald said he also would like the city to require potential businesses to get commission approval before setting up shop. That would give commissioners the ability to vet shop owners before allowing them open, he said.

Details of the ballot measure

Medical marijuana treatment centers, which currently sell marijuana for medical use, would be able to "acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell and distribute" marijuana and marijuana products, according to the proposed amendment.

The Legislature, whose March-to-May session will occur after the November election, could allow other types of businesses to do the same.

Federal marijuana laws still would apply even if Florida voters pass the proposed amendment. Sixty percent of voters will need to say "yes" in November for the measure to pass.

Possession of the marijuana plant would be limited to 3 ounces. Users could smoke it, ingest it or otherwise, the proposed amendment says. Users would be limited to possessing 5 grams of marijuana concentrate.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

