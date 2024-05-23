Stuart City Commission candidate Yost-Rudge arrested for trespassing at a Stuart home

STUART — A candidate for City Commission was arrested Wednesday for trespassing at an address she used on papers she filed to run for office.

Caryn Hall Yost-Rudge was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. at 820 E. 14th St. after a representative of the property owner, Monterey Trust, went there to reclaim the home, according to an arrest report.

"She seemed like a really good person," said a neighbor Daniel Nieman, who lives two doors away.

He saw a moving truck, police and then a pile of furniture in front of the property.

Yost-Rudge is running for the Group 2 seat in the Aug. 20 election primary against incumbent Mayor Rebecca Bruner and Laura Giobbi. Yost-Rudge previously ran for City Commission in 2020 and 2021. Both years she faced current Commissioner Troy McDonald.

Yost-Rudge could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Yost-Rudge was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and was taken to the Martin County Jail. She posted bail and was released. Her court date is scheduled for June 13.

Yost-Rudge was evicted from the property, and she was required to leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday, the police report says. An officer arrived at the property shortly after 5 p.m. and Yost-Rudge arrived a few minutes later.

Yost-Rudge was there to finish moving her belongings from the home, according to the report. Police told her to she was prohibited from entering the home, but she did anyway, the report says.

Once inside, Yost-Rudge refused to leave, according to police.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com or at 720-288-6882.

