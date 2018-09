WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Medical device company Stryker Corp. will pay $7.8 million to settle charges it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, without admitting or denying the allegations, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Friday.

This was the second time the company has settled charges tied to the law, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.





