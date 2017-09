Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic returns a shot to Johanna Konta of Britain during their second round match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

TOKYO (AP) — Barbora Strycova advanced to the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open by beating fourth-seeded Jo Konta 7-5, 7-6 (5) Thursday.

At 31, Strycova is the oldest singles player this year and is making her eighth straight main draw appearance in Tokyo. She will next play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia also advanced, beating Kurumi Nara 6-1, 6-3. She will next face top-seeded Garbine Muguruza.