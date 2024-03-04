Structure ‘total loss’ after Torrance County fire

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Thick, black smoke was seen across Torrance County after a fire off Lexco Road.

Little information has been released at this time, but crews responded to the fire around 11:30 on Sunday.

Woman, accused of stealing ABQ gym-goers’ keys and vehicles, arrested

Although authorities are still investigating what happened first, they reported a structure was a total loss, and there was a brush fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Crews are investigating what may have started it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.