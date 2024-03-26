Structurally deficient Cape Coral bridge among busiest in Florida

The Del Prado Blvd. bridge over the Lido Canal in Cape Coral.

The tragic collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning has placed the safety of American bridges in the spotlight.

A loaded container ship struck and destroyed one of the bridge's main support columns -- a blow that left little chance of survival, regardless of the bridge's condition. But a far more common hazard stems from bridges whose structures decay over years of use, rather than from one catastrophic crash.

456 bridges in Florida are rated structurally deficient, meaning that either their deck, superstructure or substructure are in poor condition.

The northbound section of Del Prado Boulevard that crosses the Lido Canal in Cape Coral is the eighth-busiest structurally deficient bridge in the state, according to a report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

What parts of the bridge are in poor condition?

The deck and superstructure of the bridge suffer from "advanced section loss, deterioration, spalling or scour," according to data from the Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory. According to a 2021 inspection, the bridge's structure "meets minimum tolerable limits to be left in place as is."

How busy is the bridge?

The bridge has average daily traffic of 43,000 crossings, with 10 percent of its traffic from trucks.

How old is the bridge?

It was build in 1965 and reconstructed in 1983.

How safe are Florida bridges?

In Florida 3.5% of bridges are listed as structurally deficient – a rate that is among the best in the United States. According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, just seven states have a lower percentage.

What's being done to fix Florida bridges?

The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in 2021, allocated $263.4 million to bridge infrastructure in Florida. The state had committed $36.5 million of those funds to 27 bridge projects as of June 2023, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

