Stroudsburg woman pleads guilty to making false statements to buy firearms in Monroe County

A Monroe County woman has pled guilty to conspiring to straw purchase firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 44-year-old Yesenia Ramos, of Stroudsburg, pled guilty on May 6 for her role in making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in purchasing firearms across Monroe County.

Her codefendant, 34-year-old Windall Mitchell, pled guilty for his role in December 2023. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison on April 30.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert O’Hara and was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. U.S. District Court Judge Julia Munley is presiding over the case.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Stroudsburg woman pleads guilty for false statements in buying guns