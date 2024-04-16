Stroudsburg man sentenced for torture, illegally exporting weapons to Iraq

A Monroe County man has been sentenced for illegal exportation of weapons and torture on foreign soil.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced 55-year-old Ross Roggio, of Stroudsburg, to 70 years in prison for torturing an employee of his weapons factory in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, as well as the unauthorized exportation of weapons to the region.

According to the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Roggio orchestrated the abduction and detainment of the victim, an Estonian national, and was involved in the mental and physical torture of the victim that lasted 39 days.

Roggio’s indictment for weapons charges was unsealed in 2018, and he was indicted on the torture charges in 2022. He was convicted on 33 counts related to this case, including torture, conspiracy to commit torture, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, exporting weapons parts and services to Iraq without the approval of the State Department, exporting weapons tools to Iraq without the approval of the Commerce Department, smuggling goods, wire fraud and money laundering.

The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorney for the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section Patrick Jasperse, Trial Attorney for the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section Scott Claffee and Middle District Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Hinkley.

Pennsylvania State Police, the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and the Estonian Internal Security Service assisted in this case.

