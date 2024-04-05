Stroudsburg eclipse weather: Mostly sunny skies, high in low 60s forecast

Three days out from the partial solar eclipse, the National Weather Service is forecasting a mostly sunny day on Monday in Stroudsburg.

The NWS is also forecasting a high near 62.

Historically, clear skies are more likely than not. There's a 57.7% chance of clear skies in Stroudsburg on April 8, according to a review of cloud data by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies.

Elsewhere around the Poconos, the NWS forecasts highs near 61 for Milford and 58 for Honesdale with mostly sunny skies. The forecast for Mount Pocono is sunny with a high near 57.

Where to go: Partial solar eclipse watch parties in the Poconos

Watch parties are planned outdoors at Pocono Mountain Public Library, Grey Towers National Historic Site, Van Scott Nature Reserve and the Wayne County Public Library.

