Stroudsburg Athletic Director identified after fatal crash on I-380

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person has been identified after a fatal crash Saturday evening on Interstate 380 Northbound.

According to the Monroe County Coroner, 38-year-old Sean Richmond, Stroudsburg Area Athletic Director and Wrestling Coach, has been identified as the victim of the crash.

He was on his way to the school’s prom at Kalahari Resorts before the accident according to authorities.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police release, crews were dispatched just after 6:00 p.m to mile marker 1.4 on I-380 Northbound for a crash involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian.

Officials say the Richmond was transported to St. Luke’s Monroe Campus where he later succumbed to his injuries.

PSP Stroudsburg along with Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

